US hits Iran’s Bandar Abbas port

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday revealed new strikes on Iran, targeting the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas, including command centers, air defenses, drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance sites.

The operation was carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump, CENTCOM indicated, noting that the attacks were imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces, weakening their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

A day earlier, Washington announced that a 90-minute operation targeted Iran's coastal defense systems, a cruise missile site, and launch positions on Greater Tunb Island.

Tehran has not yet responded to any of the reported strikes or disclosed the locations targeted by the operations.