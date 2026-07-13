Blasts shake southern Iranian coastline

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were heard near Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas and the coastal city of Konarak, local media reported on Monday, hours after the United States reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Tasnim News Agency cited four powerful blasts near Larak Island, while four missiles fell near Konarak. A US fighter jet was also seen flying over the area.

No official explanation has been provided for the source of the explosions.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed another wave of strikes against Iran, targeting multiple sites with precision-guided munitions. Iran later responded by targeting US facilities in Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain.