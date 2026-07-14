IRGC targets US bases in Gulf, US attacks Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The United States struck military targets across southern Iran in a five-hour operation completed at 10:15 p.m. Eastern Time (5:45 a.m. Tehran time on July 14), according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded by targeting American installations at bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

CENTCOM said its forces hit sites including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas, using precision-guided munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities.

Four people were wounded in American strikes on areas of Omidiyeh, in southwestern Iran, according to an official in Khuzestan province cited by Iran's Mehr news agency.

The IRGC operations, named Operation Nasr 2, said it struck a satellite communications center and American troop positions at Al-Jufair base in Bahrain, headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. It also used ballistic missiles against facilities at airbases in Kuwait and Jordan used by US forces.

Jordan's armed forces said they intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory. Bahrain's Interior Ministry activated air-raid sirens and instructed citizens and residents to move to the nearest safe location.

The IRGC announced that it had struck key US facilities in Jordan with ballistic missiles, stating the operation was retaliation for US attacks on Iran. pic.twitter.com/6OYwdjCGGY — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) July 14, 2026

Addressing Jordanians directly, the IRGC said Tehran holds no hostility toward Jordan and framed the strike on its territory as retaliation against American bases used to attack Iran.

Two oil tankers were also struck by the Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring warnings from its navigation security monitoring center. The IRGC accused the US military of inducing vessels to attempt passage through what it called an illegal route, warning that transiting a mined corridor would cause losses, delay the reopening of the strait, and produce a global energy crisis.

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry said two Emirati tankers, the al-Bahiya and the Mombasa, were hit by Iranian missiles in Omani territorial waters in the southern part of the strait, and that an Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa was killed and eight others injured. IRNA News Agency reported that the Ports and Maritime Organization of Hormozgan Province rescued 23 crew members from a vessel in distress in the coastal waters of Bandar Abbas following an accident and transferred them to Qeshm Island, without linking the vessel to the Emirati statement.

Shipping traffic through the strait was almost entirely halted early on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing vessel-tracking data.

According to CENTCOM, more than 50,000 American service members are currently deployed across the Middle East, and US forces remain at a high state of alert and combat readiness. The Iranian armed forces expressed full readiness to repel any attacks.