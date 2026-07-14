Basrah crude leads global oil gains amid market rally

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude grades posted the strongest gains among major benchmark crudes on Tuesday, tracking a broader rally in global oil markets driven by improved trading sentiment.

Basrah Heavy rose to $53.08 a barrel, up $4.81 or 9.97%, while Basrah Medium climbed to $55.38 a barrel, gaining $5.01 or 9.95%, according to market data.

International benchmarks also advanced, with US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising 1.89% to $79.51 a barrel and Brent crude adding 1.68% to $84.70.

Other regional grades posted gains. Saudi Arab Light rose 4.14% to $71.89 a barrel, Kuwait Export Blend climbed 6.08% to $76.03, and the UAE's Murban crude gained 3.05% to $80.52.

In contrast, the OPEC Reference Basket fell 2.19% to $76.25 a barrel, while Dubai crude slipped 1.77% to $69.24.