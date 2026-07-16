Najaf arrests oil distribution director on corruption charges

Shafaq News- Najaf

A security force arrested the director general of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Zaid al-Makhzoumi, in Najaf on Thursday on charges of financial corruption, a security source told Shafaq News.

The force carried out the operation alongside a team from the Commission of Integrity, Iraq's federal anti-corruption body, over alleged financial corruption, manipulation, and forgery of official documents relating to land plots in the province, according to the source.

Al-Makhzoumi was taken to a security center to complete legal procedures and face investigation.

Iraqi anti-corruption authorities on Wednesday also detained the director of the Middle Euphrates Electricity Production Company and several employees in Babil Province.

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*The Oil Products Distribution Company is a state firm under the Ministry of Oil responsible for distributing refined fuel products.