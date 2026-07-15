US strikes leave 35 dead, 300 wounded in Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 35 people have been killed and 300 others injured since US attacks began in the country's south.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that a 90-minute operation targeted Iran’s coastal defense systems, a cruise missile site, and launch positions on Greater Tunb Island to "degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran has not yet responded to the reported strikes or disclosed the locations targeted by the operation.