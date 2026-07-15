Baghdad seeks US cooperation to tackle power crisis

Meanwhile, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Waheeb discussed Iraq's long-standing electricity challenges and opportunities for cooperation with US institutions on Wednesday with Victoria Taylor, director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, as part of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's official visit to the United States.

Waheeb stressed the need to move toward rapid, practical, and implementable solutions to address Iraq's chronic electricity crisis by increasing generation capacity, upgrading transmission and distribution networks, and securing fuel supplies for power plants.

The meeting also focused on expanding cooperation with research institutions and international companies, as well as strengthening dialogue with US think tanks to present Iraq's vision and urgent energy-sector needs in support of long-term solutions that enhance energy security and economic development, the statement said.

Meanwhile, protests in the southern provinces of Maysan and Muthanna, where dozens of residents took to the streets on Wednesday evening to demonstrate against deteriorating electricity services.

Power shortages have fueled public protests across Iraq for years, particularly during the summer, when temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius.

Despite years of government spending and successive infrastructure projects, Iraq continues to face chronic electricity shortages. Demand rises sharply during the summer months, placing additional pressure on the national grid and disrupting daily life and public services.