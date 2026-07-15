Shipping firms avoid US-guided routes through Hormuz

Shafaq News- Hormuz

Shipping companies are bypassing US military-guided transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz over concerns that the vessels could become targets for Iranian attacks, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing maritime security and shipping industry sources in Bahrain.

According to the report, several shipping firms have chosen not to follow the US military's convoy system through the strategic waterway after a recent wave of Iranian attacks heightened safety concerns among commercial operators.

The developments come amid escalating security risks in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes.

On Tuesday, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) expressed deep concerns about recent attacks on shipping in and around the Strait, which reportedly killed at least two seafarers and injured others.

The renewed violence also prompted India to summon an Iranian diplomat to protest an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that killed an Indian sailor.

Earlier, Oman's Maritime Security Centre reported attacks on three oil tankers in separate locations off the Omani coast, adding that it continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with relevant authorities.