Erbil arrests four in alleged anti-Islam case

Shafaq News- Erbil

A court in Erbil on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for four people accused of insulting Islam, with security forces detaining two suspects, one of whom has already appeared before the court.

The case was filed after a group of Islamic clerics and lawyers lodged a complaint accusing the suspects of offending Islamic religious symbols and sanctities.

Mohammed Sabah, a university lecturer, Islamic preacher and one of the plaintiffs, told Shafaq News that the legal action was intended to uphold laws protecting religious coexistence and respect for all faiths in the Kurdistan Region, adding that similar legal measures had been taken in previous cases involving alleged insults to religious beliefs as part of efforts to preserve social harmony under Kurdistan's laws.

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