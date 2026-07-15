Iraq foils bid to smuggle 40+ kg of opium

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Border forces seized 44 kilograms of opium hidden inside a truck at Al-Mundhiriyah border crossing on Wednesday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry stated.

The drugs were concealed beneath a shipment of honey in an apparent attempt to smuggle them into the country.

During the first half of 2026, Iraq seized about 2 metric tons of narcotics and more than 4 million illicit pills, while courts handed down 58 death sentences and 263 life sentences in drug-related cases.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood