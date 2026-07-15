Trump urges Iran deal as US strikes continue

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Iran to reach an agreement despite an intensifying military campaign, while Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran viewed the conflict with Washington as an “existential struggle” but remained open to diplomacy.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "It would be better if the Iranians behaved," adding that he did not want to set deadlines for ongoing US military operations against Iran.

US forces continued striking Iranian military targets. Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed a 90-minute operation targeting Iran's coastal defense systems, cruise missile storage and launch facilities, and missile positions on Greater Tunb Island, saying the strikes were intended to “degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran's Health Ministry said 35 people had been killed and 300 injured since the US campaign began in southern Iran.

Trump announced that the United States had ended its ceasefire with Iran after renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Yesterday, Trump warned that US strikes would expand next week to include power stations and bridges unless Tehran agreed to a deal.

Despite the military escalation, Trump said US representatives remained in contact with Iranian officials and had urged Tehran to reach an agreement, indicating diplomatic channels remained open.

Ghalibaf said Iran had never sought war but must remain prepared for it. "We neither welcomed war nor will we ever welcome it, but we must always be ready for battle," he said. "At the same time, we must use diplomacy and negotiations to secure and protect our national interests."

US Vice President JD Vance also stressed that diplomacy remained the only viable path to resolving the crisis in the Strait, expressing “frustration” with Americans who argued negotiations with Tehran were “impossible.”

In a statement, he said military action could destroy some of Iran's capabilities, but warned that disrupting shipping through the strategic waterway remained relatively easy, making dialogue essential to any lasting solution.