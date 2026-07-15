JD Vance: Diplomacy only path to Hormuz crisis

Shafaq News- Washington

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that diplomacy remained the only viable way to resolve the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that military action alone could not eliminate Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.

"The asymmetric threat posed by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz means this conflict can only be resolved through diplomacy," Vance noted in a statement, stressing that he was "deeply frustrated" by Americans who argued negotiations with Tehran were impossible.

"You can bomb the Iranians and destroy some of their capabilities, but firing on ships in the strait is easy," Vance said. "We have to be prepared for dialogue."

Earlier today, Trump said that “Iran very much wants a settlement with the United States," adding that Washington would decide whether to pursue negotiations.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a second wave of strikes against military capabilities it said Iran uses to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Health Ministry said 35 people had been killed and 300 injured since the latest US attacks began in the country's south.