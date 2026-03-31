Iran intercepts drone as IRGC strikes US, Israeli targets in Gulf

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s military said Tuesday it downed a drone over Qeshm Island, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched strikes on Israeli and US-linked targets across the Gulf.

The Army’s Public Relations office stated that air defenses intercepted a Lucas-type drone, bringing the total number of unmanned aerial vehicles downed by Iran’s integrated network to 147.

Meanwhile, the IRGC confirmed targeting an Israeli container ship in the central Gulf with ballistic missiles under the 88th phase of its “True Promise 4” Operation. It conducted a drone strike on a US Marines gathering along the UAE coast at what it described as a concealed site outside formal bases.

In Bahrain, the group destroyed a US Fifth Fleet drone defense system near Manama airport and hit early warning radar installations at the US Jaber Al-Ahmad base.

The IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz remains under full control, warning that any hostile movement would face missile and drone fire.

The escalation traces back to Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian sites, causing extensive damage and civilian casualties and killing senior figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several IRGC and army commanders. Iran has since carried out retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military installations across the region.

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