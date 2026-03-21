IRGC strikes 55 US-linked targets in 70th wave of Operation True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday launched strikes on more than 55 targets it described as “linked to US and Israeli forces” during the 70th wave of Operation True Promise 4, using Qiam and Emad missiles along with drones.

In a statement, the IRGC outlined attacks on five US military bases over the past 24 hours, including locations in Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, Al Dhafra in the UAE, Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Erbil in Iraq, as well as assets tied to the US Fifth Fleet, describing the strikes as “effective and repeated.” The group pledged to continue responding to attacks on Iranian territory and warned that future operations would be “more intense.”

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.