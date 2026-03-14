Iran launches 49th wave of attacks as US and Israel expand strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday launched the 49th wave of attacks under its “True Promise 4” campaign, targeting US and Israeli military locations across the region as Washington and Tel Aviv intensified strikes on Iranian facilities.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval units carried out three dawn operations using missiles and drones against US bases across the region. The strikes, it added, targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates —hitting Patriot radar systems, a control tower, and air defense depots— as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, where early-warning radar systems, aircraft hangars, and operational platforms were damaged, while another attack struck the Al-Adiri helicopter base in Kuwait, described as “a site used to store equipment and assemble military personnel.”

The IRGC also warned that the Strait of Hormuz is now under Iran’s “precise and full control,” threatening to block oil tankers and commercial vessels linked to countries involved in the conflict.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on X an overnight precision strike on Kharg Island in Iran, stating that American forces targeted naval mine storage areas, missile bunkers, and additional military installations. “U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure.”

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

The Israeli military also announced a broad wave of airstrikes in Tehran, claiming that fighter jets struck dozens of locations linked to the Iranian government. It alleged that the operation hit a research facility associated with the Iranian Space Agency, which the army says hosts laboratories developing satellite technologies for surveillance and intelligence, as well as a factory producing air defense systems.

#عاجل ❌في موجة هجومية واسعة في طهران: جيش الدفاع دمّر موقعًا مركزيًا كان يُستخدم لأبحاث الفضاء ومصنعًا لإنتاج منظومات الدفاع الجوي التابعة لنظام الإرهاب الإيراني⭕️شن سلاح الجو مساء أمس (الجمعة) غارات استهدفت عشرات البنى التحتية التابعة لنظام الإرهاب الإيراني في أنحاء طهران.… pic.twitter.com/cztd3UYWl3 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 14, 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the “confrontation would end only if the Iranian public removes the country’s leadership.” Speaking during a meeting with military commanders in Tel Aviv, he described the conflict as entering “a decisive stage,” asserting that “Israeli operations will continue to pursue strategic objectives,” while accusing Tehran of “coercing the region” and warning that Israeli air operations inside Iran will intensify.

The escalation began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets that caused extensive destruction and civilian casualties and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior IRGC commanders. Iran later carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

At least 13 American soldiers have died since the conflict began, including six crew members of an aerial refueling aircraft that crashed in Iraq on March 12, according to reported figures.

Estimates by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) as of March 13 recorded 4,765 casualties in Iran, including 205 children. The organization also documented damage to 20 hospitals, 36 schools, and 98 residential buildings or neighborhoods, while at least 3.2 million people have been internally displaced.

On the Israeli side, the Health Ministry recorded 2,975 injuries since the start of the war with Iran, including 85 people still receiving treatment. Authorities have also evacuated more than 100,000 residents from communities in northern Israel near the Lebanese border.