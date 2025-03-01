Iran's video flex: Ship seizure revealed

Shafaq News/ Nearly a year after seizing an Israeli-linked container ship in Gulf waters, Iran has released new footage of the vessel’s capture.

On April 13 last year, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Special Force (SNSF) conducted a heliborne operation to seize the MSC Aries near the Strait of Hormuz.

SNSF commandos rappelled onto the ship’s deck from a helicopter, landing on a stack of containers before taking control of the vessel. The ship, sailing under the Portuguese flag, was operated by Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

At the time of the seizure, the IRGC released a video showing the operation. “This was a precise and carefully executed mission in response to hostile actions against Iran,” an IRGC official confirmed.

Notably, the capture came just days after Tehran vowed to retaliate for an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1, which killed seven senior Quds Force officers.