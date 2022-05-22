Report

IRGC member assassinated in Tehran

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-22T16:06:18+0000
IRGC member assassinated in Tehran

Shafaq News / Two people on a motorbike shot and martyred an IRGC Quds Force member who was a military advisor in Syria in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

An IRGC Quds Force member by the name of "Sayyad Khodaei", who was a holy shrine defender in Syria, was shot with five bullets and martyred in front of his house in downtown Tehran.

The assailants were two motorcyclists who are still at large while the security forces are looking for them.

The assassination was carried out at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street, Khazal Alleyway, a source told local Iranian media.

According to the latest report, Martyr Khodaei was in his car in front of his house when his wife was the first to see him lying down in the car martyred in bloody clothes.

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei at Mojahedin-e-Islam Street, Khazal Alleyway in the heart of Tehran by the anti-Revolution elements linked with the Global Arrogance.

Offering condolences to the revered family of the Holy Shrine Defender, the IRGC said that necessary actions are underway to arrest the perpetrators behind the criminal action.

Earlier today, the IRGC's public relations department announced the arrest of a network of thugs linked with the Zionist regime of Israel's intelligence service.

(Mehr News)

