Pentagon confirms no prior warning from Iran before missile attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) stated that it did not receive any warning from Iran regarding the missile attack carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Israel.

The Pentagon mentioned that it is still assessing the attack and its consequences, noting that no American soldiers were harmed during the Iranian missile strikes. They added, "We are not aware of any warnings from Iran before the attack on Israel."

Furthermore, the Pentagon reiterated its full support for Israel's right to defend itself following the Iranian assault. They also highlighted that "the Iranian missile attack was twice as large as the attack in April."

Earlier, the IRGC had announced that the missile strikes against Israel were executed based on a decision from Iran's Supreme National Security Council and with direct support from the Iranian military. The IRGC described the missile attack as a retaliatory measure against what they termed "the enemy," following the assassinations of key leaders considered symbols of resistance.

Additionally, the IRGC threatened that any military response from Israel to these operations would be met with more destructive and powerful attacks, indicating that this was only the first wave of their retaliatory efforts.