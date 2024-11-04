Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander and pilot killed in military aircraft crash during border drill

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and a pilot were killed in a military aircraft crash during a training drill in southeastern Iran, the Revolutionary Guard announced.

Tasnim News Agency reported that a light aircraft, carrying two individuals, encountered an accident during the “Martyrs of Security” operational exercises in the Saravan area.

In a statement, the public relations office of the Quds Base, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard’s Ground Forces, confirmed that the incident involved a "Gyroplane" light aircraft during a combat operation in the border region southeast of Sirkan.

The crash claimed the lives of Brigadier General Hamid Mazandarani, commander of the Nineva Brigade of Golestan province, and pilot Hamed Jandaghi, a fighter with the Revolutionary Guard's Ground Forces.