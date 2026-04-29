Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices hovered around 990,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 986,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 982,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 1,005,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 956,000 IQD, with a buying price of 952,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,037,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 990,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 848,000 IQD.