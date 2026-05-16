PM Al-Zaidi appoints military secretary after cabinet approval

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi has appointed Lieutenant General Jabbar Naima al-Dibbi as his military secretary, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Al-Dibbi previously held several senior military positions, including deputy commander of the Iraqi Ground Forces, commander of the Joint Operations Forward Headquarters in Kirkuk, and head of the West Nineveh and Al-Rafidain Operations Commands.

Iraq’s parliament on Thursday granted confidence to al-Zaidi’s government and its ministerial program, approving 14 ministers while postponing votes on nine remaining portfolios until after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed