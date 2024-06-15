Large fire in Syria triggers Iraqi border alert

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a large fire erupted in farmland inside Syria, near Nineveh Governorate in Iraq, prompting Iraqi civil defense teams to be put on high alert in case the blaze spreads.

Rashid Al-Shammari, director of the Rabia subdistrict, told Shafaq News Agency that "the fire broke out in harvested farmland on the Iraqi-Syrian border near the Rabia subdistrict west of Nineveh."

Al-Shammari explained that "firefighting teams from the civil defense in Nineveh Governorate have been mobilized and are stationed at the Iraqi border to combat the fire if it expands and reaches the border."

Al-Shammari denied reports circulated by some websites about the emission of gases from the landfill in the Rabia subdistrict. He also refuted reports in Nineveh about cases of suffocation caused by fire gases emanating from the landfill site in the subdistrict.