Shafaq News- Aleppo

Eight prisoners were killed and more than 15 others injured, some critically, after a fire tore through a ward at a prison in the northern Syrian city of Ain Al-Arab (Kobani) in Aleppo province, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

A security force from Aleppo had arrived at the prison and begun transferring inmates from the predominantly Kurdish city of Kobani to Aleppo when some prisoners set themselves on fire in protest, fearing they could be subjected to torture. According to the source, the flames then spread across the entire ward, leaving several people injured as prisoners sought refuge in the prison bathrooms.

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