Shafaq News- Tehran

The agreement between Iran and Oman on new shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen the waterway, an informed source close to the negotiating team told Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Saturday, noting that Tehran has separately set seven conditions for restoring traffic.

Iran conveyed the demands to the United States through intermediaries and will keep Hormuz closed until Washington meets them, according to the source, who did not disclose their details.

Tehran and Muscat reached the deal in late August after technical and diplomatic talks on new passages for vessels entering and leaving the Gulf. Under the agreed system, the inbound lane would run entirely through Iranian territorial waters, while part of the outbound passage would also cross them and the southern route Washington had sought to reopen would be closed.

The framework establishes the navigation mechanism to be used if Hormuz eventually reopens rather than authorizing an immediate resumption of traffic. It applies only to Iran and Oman, with other countries expected to be briefed on the routes without taking part in determining them.

Foreign ministers from Iran, Oman, other Gulf coastal states, and Iraq are expected to meet in Oman on Monday, where Tehran and Muscat will present the outcome of their discussions. Bahrain, however, said on Saturday that it would not participate until diplomatic relations between Manama and Tehran are restored.