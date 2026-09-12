Shafaq News- Baghdad

Veteran Iraqi politician Naseer Kamel Al-Chaderchi, secretary-general of the National Democratic Party, died on Saturday at the age of 90 after a decades-long political career.

Al-Chaderchi served on the Iraqi Governing Council, established in 2003 during the transitional period following the fall of Saddam Hussein’s government, and later headed the National Democratic Party.

He was the son of Kamel Al-Chaderchi, founder of the National Democratic Party, and the brother of the late Iraqi architect Rifat Al-Chaderchi.