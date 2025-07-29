Iraqi President appoints Al-Atwani as Baghdad governor

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has appointed Atwan al-Atwani, a senior member of the State of Law Coalition, as the new governor of Baghdad.

The presidential decree, signed and issued Tuesday, directs all relevant authorities to implement the decision immediately and publish it in the official gazette.

Al-Atwani’s appointment follows a vote by the Baghdad Provincial Council, which backed him to succeed Abdul Mutalib al-Alawi, whose retirement was approved by the president.

It marks the second time al-Alawi has been retired from office after the council initially voted to remove him earlier this month and temporarily replaced him with Haider Mohan.