Iraqi President urges continued search for missing Fayli Kurds

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid called for continued efforts to locate the remains of missing Fayli Kurds who were forcibly disappeared under the former regime.

رئيس الجمهورية @LJRashid خلال استقباله وفد ذوي المفقودين من الكرد الفيليين:تضامن رئاسة الجمهورية مع عوائل الضحايا وأهمية توثيق الجرائم المرتكبة بحقهم وتعويض الضحايا.الكرد الفيليون جزء أصيل من الشعب العراقي يستحق تكاتف الجهود لدعمه تعزيزا للتماسك الاجتماعي وترسيخ التعايش السلمي pic.twitter.com/Vz7LHZBnaZ — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) April 30, 2025

President Rashid reaffirmed the presidency’s solidarity with the families, emphasizing the need to document the crimes committed by the Baathist regime and ensure justice through compensation and official recognition.

Praising the role of Fayli Kurds in resisting dictatorship and oppression, He described them as a fundamental part of Iraqi society. He stressed the importance of national support to strengthen social cohesion and promote peaceful coexistence.

The President also underlined the humanitarian and moral responsibility of relevant authorities to continue searching for the victims’ remains and return them to their families.