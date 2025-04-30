Iraqi President urges continued search for missing Fayli Kurds

Iraqi President urges continued search for missing Fayli Kurds
2025-04-30T14:30:26+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid called for continued efforts to locate the remains of missing Fayli Kurds who were forcibly disappeared under the former regime.

President Rashid reaffirmed the presidency’s solidarity with the families, emphasizing the need to document the crimes committed by the Baathist regime and ensure justice through compensation and official recognition.

Praising the role of Fayli Kurds in resisting dictatorship and oppression, He described them as a fundamental part of Iraqi society. He stressed the importance of national support to strengthen social cohesion and promote peaceful coexistence.

The President also underlined the humanitarian and moral responsibility of relevant authorities to continue searching for the victims’ remains and return them to their families.

