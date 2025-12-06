Holiday hype: Festive fever takes over Kirkuk streets

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Holiday crowds are filling Kirkuk’s markets ahead of Christmas and New Year, with streets shimmering with lights and shopfronts putting up trees, ornaments, and festive displays, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Saturday.

Qishla Street, one of the city’s busiest commercial areas, has taken on a distinctly seasonal look, drawing families who come to browse its growing variety of holiday decorations.

Among them was Ninos Jamil, a young Christian choosing new ornaments for his home. He said the spread of decorations across Kirkuk has brought a cheerful mood to the city and encouraged families to prepare early for the celebrations.

On the same street, Rita Khalid pointed out that the tradition of decorating begins two weeks before Christmas, and that her children wait eagerly for the moment the lights are switched on. Despite economic difficulties, she said, the holiday remains a cherished part of the year.

Shop owner Abbas Hassan said commercial activity picked up in early December, with steady purchases from both Christians and Muslims. Small and medium-sized trees are the most in demand, he noted, adding that although import-related costs have pushed prices up slightly, local alternatives remain available.

Churches across Kirkuk are also preparing for the season, setting up nativity scenes, candles, and soft lighting that add to the city’s warm atmosphere. Families are getting ready for masses and gatherings, while neighbors exchange greetings and traditional sweets.

As Christmas Eve approaches, the spirit of coexistence that characterizes Kirkuk becomes even more evident. Christian families select trees and ornaments, while many Muslim families decorate for the New Year, giving the city a shared festive glow.