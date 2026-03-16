Hezbollah rockets wound 5 in Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

Hezbollah rockets struck the northern Israeli town of Nahariya, injuring five Israelis and damaging several buildings, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Israeli outlets said the strike ignited fires and caused extensive damage to residential buildings. Israeli military officials were still examining the projectile that hit the area and suggested it may have also been an interceptor missile that malfunctioned and fell inside the town.

Hezbollah later confirmed that it had targeted Nahariya with a rocket barrage and attack drones.

Separately, Israeli Channel 15 reported that a soldier from the Givati Brigade was killed during fighting in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet is considering expanding the buffer zone along the Lebanese border, according to Israeli media. The cabinet has not decided to strike Lebanese state infrastructure but plans to extend the buffer zone several kilometers and increase troop deployments and air operations along the border.