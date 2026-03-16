Kataib Hezbollah announces death of spokesperson Abu Ali al-Askari

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah announced on Monday the death of its spokesperson, known as Abu Ali al-Askari.

In a statement, the group’s secretary-general, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, praised al-Askari's role in communicating the group’s positions and messages “during periods of confrontation,” saying he served as a link between fighters on the ground and the group’s media platforms.

He added that Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, the group’s security official, will assume responsibility for carrying the role.

Kataib Hezbollah did not specify the circumstances of al-Askari’s death, nor did it accuse any party or link the killing to the series of airstrikes that have recently targeted PMF headquarters in several Iraqi provinces.