Kataib Hezbollah announces death of spokesperson Abu Ali al-Askari
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The Iraqi armed faction Kataib Hezbollah announced on Monday the death of its spokesperson, known as Abu Ali al-Askari.
In a statement, the group’s secretary-general, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, praised al-Askari's role in communicating the group’s positions and messages “during periods of confrontation,” saying he served as a link between fighters on the ground and the group’s media platforms.
He added that Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, the group’s security official, will assume responsibility for carrying the role.
Kataib Hezbollah did not specify the circumstances of al-Askari’s death, nor did it accuse any party or link the killing to the series of airstrikes that have recently targeted PMF headquarters in several Iraqi provinces.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيمبكل فخر ورضا بقضاء الله وقدره، نزف لكم نبأ استشهاد الحاج أبو علي العسكري إلى جنات الخلد. ذلك الصوت الشجاع الذي لم يخرس أمام الظلم، واللسان الصادق الذي زرع في نفوس المجاهدين معاني الإباء والصمود. لقد كان الشهيد شريان التواصل بين ميادين التضحية ومنصات…— صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 16, 2026