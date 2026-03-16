Airstrike hits PMF site in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike targeted a site belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Al-Qaim, western al-Anbar province near the Syrian border, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source described the strike as carried out by an unidentified aircraft believed to be American.

Initial reports indicate the attack caused material damage, while no confirmed casualty figures have been released.

Security forces imposed a cordon around the targeted location and opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the strike.