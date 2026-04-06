Airstrike hit PMF headquarters in Iraq's Al-Anbar

Airstrike hit PMF headquarters in Iraq's Al-Anbar
2026-04-06T21:40:54+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike targeted a headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary network, in Iraq’s western al-Anbar province late Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike hit a site belonging to the 13th Brigade (Al-Tufuf) in the Akashat area of al-Qaim district.

The attack caused material damage to the site, with no confirmed information yet on casualties.

No party has claimed responsibility so far.

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