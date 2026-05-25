Iraqi Kurdistan resumes Al-Sulaymaniyah-Tehran flights soon

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Flights between Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah and Tehran will officially resume on May 29 after months of suspension linked to regional tensions that disrupted air travel and tourism across Iraq and neighboring countries, Ata Anwar, head of the province’s Tourism Companies Association, told Shafaq News on Monday.

Preparations for the Eid al-Adha holiday season have been finalized, with arrangements underway to receive Iranian tourists and organize trips from the Kurdistan Region to destinations in northern Iran, Anwar noted.

He attributed the earlier suspension to the regional confrontation involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which disrupted passenger movement and flight operations in recent months. A May 2026 Shafaq News report found that air travel disruptions linked to the conflict drove ticket prices in Iraq up by as much as 90%, contributing to a wider slowdown in tourism activity nationwide.

Anwar also expected a large influx of visitors from central and southern Iraq to Al-Sulaymaniyah during the holiday period, citing the province’s moderate climate and popular tourist attractions.

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