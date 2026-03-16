President Barzani, von der Leyen discuss regional developments
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed regional developments and the impact of the ongoing war with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a phone call on Monday.
In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said that Barzani expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, noting that “the Region is not part of the conflict and will consistently serve as a pillar of peace and stability.”
سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و سەرۆکی کۆمیسیۆنی ئەورووپا دۆخی ناوچهکه تاوتوێ دهکهنhttps://t.co/zIXZuUYlAq pic.twitter.com/XwsgVGan2A— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 16, 2026
For her part, von der Leyen indicated that stability in Iraq and the Region is important to the European Union. She also pointed to the EU’s commitment to continue providing support and assistance.
Just spoke with @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani about the ongoing security situation in the Middle East and Gulf Region.Today, Kurdistan Region’s role as a stabilising force is more critical than ever.The EU is determined to work alongside you to ensure safety and protect the…— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 16, 2026