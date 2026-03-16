President Barzani, von der Leyen discuss regional developments

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed regional developments and the impact of the ongoing war with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a phone call on Monday.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said that Barzani expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, noting that “the Region is not part of the conflict and will consistently serve as a pillar of peace and stability.”

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و سەرۆکی کۆمیسیۆنی ئەورووپا دۆخی ناوچه‌که‌ تاوتوێ ده‌که‌نhttps://t.co/zIXZuUYlAq pic.twitter.com/XwsgVGan2A — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 16, 2026

For her part, von der Leyen indicated that stability in Iraq and the Region is important to the European Union. She also pointed to the EU’s commitment to continue providing support and assistance.