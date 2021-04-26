EU countries to allow vaccinated US tourists this summer

Shafaq News / European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the New York Times Sunday that vaccinated US tourists should be able to travel the EU this summer.

Europe closed its borders to most US travelers last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

She said, "The Americans, as far as I see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," von der Leyen told the newspaper. This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union", adding that restrictions would be lifted depending on the epidemiological situation in the US.

Von der Leyen's remarks come after French President Emmanuel Macron told US broadcaster CBS earlier this month that France is finalizing plans to let in vaccinated Americans this summer.