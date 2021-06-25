Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

EU agrees to provide 3 billion euros to Turkey to help solve the refugees' crisis

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-25T05:45:09+0000
EU agrees to provide 3 billion euros to Turkey to help solve the refugees' crisis

Shafaq News/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the leaders of the European Union countries have agreed to provide 3 billion euros in aid to Turkey to solve the refugees' issue.

EU leaders gave the green light on Thursday for the European Commission to formally propose a new funding package to effectively extend the life of the 2016 EU-Turkey migration deal — a key element of the bloc's push to curb flows of people seeking to reach Europe.

A preliminary document indicated Ankara could get 3 billion euros (3.6 billion dollars) until 2024, on top of 535 million euros of bridge funding already being deployed.

The first package of funding from 2016 was worth 6 billion euros, 4 billion of which has already been disbursed.

Turkey hosts millions of refugees, including 3.7 million people from war-torn Syria, according to the European commission figures.

related

U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks

Date: 2020-10-23 14:20:24
U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks

Hagia Sophia holds Muslim Friday prayers for the 1st time in 86 years

Date: 2020-07-24 10:33:59
Hagia Sophia holds Muslim Friday prayers for the 1st time in 86 years

Lithuania asks Iraq, Turkey to step up border checks

Date: 2021-06-18 12:24:07
Lithuania asks Iraq, Turkey to step up border checks

Trump: I thank President Erdogan, great news from Turkey

Date: 2019-10-17 21:18:48
Trump: I thank President Erdogan, great news from Turkey

US sanctions Turkey over Russian missile defense system

Date: 2020-12-14 20:31:05
US sanctions Turkey over Russian missile defense system

Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK members in NES

Date: 2021-03-26 09:29:24
Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK members in NES

Turkey issues an arrest warrant for seven people Iraqi and Syrian people

Date: 2021-02-26 11:13:54
Turkey issues an arrest warrant for seven people Iraqi and Syrian people

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested