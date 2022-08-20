LUTKA Representative in Turkey expresses support for refugees

Shafaq News/ The Summit Foundation For Refugee and Displaced Affairs (LUTKA) revealed that about 30 Kurdish refugees were released fron the Tukish Prisons.

“Kurds Yashar, representative of Summit Institute in Turkey, during his activities during the past few days, he was able to save some Kurdish refugees from prison.” LUTKA said.

“Some migrants from Turkey and after they were on the way to Europe, they were arrested by the police of that country, who were 100 immigrants in Mullah area in Aiden camp and stayed for a long time in prison.” The Foundation added.

“The representative of the Summit Institute in Turkey, as usual, the people are putting all their efforts to free them and liberate them.”

“Migrants are from different cities of Kurdistan (Erbil, Sulaimani and some Yazidi refugees) who decided to return to the Kurdistan region today through the international gate of Ibrahim Khalil on their will.” It pointed out.

“Just last week, nearly 30 immigrants were arrested by Turkish police who were refugees by Syria from Azmir and sent them to Adana to Syrian borders, due to the efforts of the representative of the government. He could stop sending them to Syria for two days. Non-stop the efforts of the Summit Agency and continued communication with the officials of the city of Adana to stop and not send the immigrants who have been killed by the Syrian border, for the sake of saving the lives of those migrants who are currently on the border of Syrian, KD It is not a lover if he is sent to Syria. They are in the hands of the Syrian government or the violent groups of the Syrian border gates.” LUTKA concluded.