Shafaq News- Barcelona/ London

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer more than $140 million for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, according to Spanish media.

No formal bid has been confirmed. El Nacional reports that Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has been given approval to pursue the 23-year-old and views him as a priority midfield target.

Fermin has opened the season with four goals and two assists in four LaLiga appearances. He scored once and provided two assists in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Valencia on September 6.

He signed an improved deal in February that keeps him at the club until June 30, 2031. The midfielder joined Barcelona’s academy in 2016 and later spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Linares Deportivo before establishing himself in the first team.

Chelsea’s reported interest follows a summer reshaping of their midfield. El Nacional reports that the Premier League club believe an offer above $140 million could force Barcelona to reconsider despite Hansi Flick regarding Fermin as an important player.

Chelsea also pursued Fermin in 2025. Standard Sport reported at the time that the club contacted his representatives and considered an official bid, but did not open formal talks with Barcelona before the transfer window closed. The player ultimately stayed at Barcelona.