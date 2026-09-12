Shafaq News

FIFA will introduce its biggest overhaul of global player contract and transfer rules in more than two decades on January 1, 2027, reshaping how football handles broken contracts, unpaid wages, player movement, and disputes between clubs and players.

The governing body approved the new Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players after negotiations with global players’ representative FIFPRO, European Football Clubs, and the World Leagues Association, with UEFA and CONMEBOL also involved.

The changes follow the 2024 Lassana Diarra ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which found that specific FIFA rules governing contract termination and player transfers unlawfully restricted the free movement of players and competition between clubs.

Why the Change?

The dispute dates back to Diarra’s time at Lokomotiv Moscow. After his contract with the Russian club ended in a dispute in 2014, Lokomotiv sought compensation from the former Real Madrid and France midfielder. Under FIFA’s rules, a club signing a player found to have terminated a contract without just cause could become jointly liable for compensation and, in certain circumstances, face sporting sanctions.

The rules also allowed an International Transfer Certificate to be withheld while a dispute over the contract termination remained unresolved.

The EU court ruled in October 2024 that those provisions could make it excessively difficult for players to find another club and restrict clubs from competing to sign them. FIFA subsequently amended parts of the system and has now approved a broader framework intended to make contract enforcement more proportionate while preserving contractual stability.

Can Players Now Leave Contracts?

The new framework does not turn contracted players into free agents or abolish compensation for unjustified contract breaches. Contracts remain binding, but FIFA says the rules governing breaches, compensation, and sanctions will become more objective and proportionate.

Article 17 of FIFA’s transfer regulations, the provision at the center of the Diarra case, is among the areas being revised. The protected period and rules governing joint liability for new clubs are also being refined.

The principle remains that clubs should be protected when players improperly break contracts, but the consequences should not effectively prevent a player from continuing his career elsewhere.

What if a Club Breaches Contract?

FIFPRO says compensation owed to a player will no longer be reduced simply because the player finds another club after his previous employer breaches its obligations. Players will be entitled to their full contractual remuneration, while additional damages and penalties may apply in cases involving abusive conduct.

The change addresses situations in which finding new employment could previously reduce the compensation owed by a club that had already breached a player’s contract.

Can Clubs Still Freeze Players?

Players will receive stronger protection against coercive tactics. According to FIFPRO, demoting players, forcing them to train alone as a form of pressure, withholding passports, and abusing registration procedures will be expressly prohibited.

The measures target practices used to pressure players into accepting transfers, contract extensions, wage concessions, or departures.

Will Players Receive Transfer Fee?

Players earning the equivalent of about $174,000 per season or less at current exchange rates will be guaranteed at least 5% of the transfer fee generated by their move, according to FIFPRO.

The selling club must pay the share directly to the player. The provision does not apply automatically to every footballer –it is tied to the salary threshold set under the new framework.

What if Clubs Don’t Pay Wages?

Enforcement will become tougher. FIFPRO says overdue payments will carry 8% interest, while clubs that fail to meet contractual obligations will face faster financial and sporting consequences.

Players will also have a more direct route to FIFA when clubs fail to pay salaries and domestic football authorities do not enforce binding decisions.

FIFA and FIFPRO have relaunched the FIFA Fund for Players with a $20 million budget through 2029 to support players unable to recover money owed by insolvent or bankrupt clubs.

What about release clauses and exit mechanisms?

The new framework encourages clubs and players to agree clearer exit provisions when signing contracts.

FIFPRO says liquidated-damages clauses and other agreed mechanisms for ending contracts will be encouraged, provided the amounts remain reasonable and proportionate. The aim is to “reduce uncertainty” by establishing in advance what happens if either side ends the contractual relationship.

Are Young Players Affected?

Club-trained young players will be able to sign a first professional contract lasting up to five years, with safeguards covering their sporting, educational, and financial interests. The change is intended to provide greater stability for clubs investing in academy players while retaining protections for young professionals.

What Else Changes?

One of the most significant reforms concerns how future rules will be written. FIFA and FIFPRO have established a Global Social Dialogue Platform involving representatives of players, clubs, and leagues.

FIFA says future changes governing international employment relations between players and clubs will be based on consensus among the recognized social partners rather than unilateral rulemaking.

FIFPRO will also gain a stronger role in FIFA’s governance, including an observer seat with speaking rights on the FIFA Council and representation through nominated experts on judicial bodies and standing committees.

The broader FIFA-FIFPRO cooperation agreement runs through 2031.