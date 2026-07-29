UEFA challenges FIFA’s $20B investment plan

Shafaq News

FIFA is seeking approval to establish a commercial subsidiary valued at about $20 billion and sell minority stakes to private investors, drawing opposition from UEFA and other regional football bodies over the proposal’s governance and lack of consultation.

The governing body stated that FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) would combine its commercial activities and event operations in a dedicated company, with outside investors offered minority, non-controlling stakes. FIFA aims to raise up to $4.2 billion while retaining control of the company and exclusive authority over football regulations, competition formats, scheduling, and governance.

Reuters reported that the stakes could total up to 20% and that FFE would oversee the business and delivery of the World Cup and FIFA’s other competitions, including broadcasting, sponsorship, licensing, ticketing, and hospitality operations.

Investors would not formally own the World Cup or receive authority to determine sporting rules. They would acquire equity in the company managing FIFA’s commercial and event operations, although the governing body has not publicly detailed the proposed dividend structure, investor returns, exit rights, or governance protections.

FIFA Promises Development Funding

FIFA stated that any net benefits generated by FFE would be reinvested in football and estimated that the proposed structure could raise its development spending to more than $10 billion.

Under a related FIFA Fast Forward program, each of the organization’s 211 member associations could voluntarily apply for up to $20 million in one-off funding for major projects, including infrastructure, grassroots football, coaching, competitions, and national teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the proposal as a means of sharing the commercial success of FIFA competitions more widely and “democratising football worldwide.” He argued that national associations should be able to determine how development capital is spent rather than remain dependent on other football institutions.

AP reported that Infantino gave the associations until September 19, 2026, to indicate whether they would participate in the model. FIFA stated that the proposal would be presented to its member associations and the FIFA Council, which would decide whether it proceeds.

Reuters identified an investment group led by Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital as the prospective buyer and reported that JPMorgan was advising FIFA. FIFA has not formally announced the investors or published the complete valuation, ownership, or selection terms.

UEFA Condemns Proposal

UEFA rejected the plan, accusing FIFA of advancing a fundamental change to football’s commercial structure without adequate consultation with confederations, national associations, clubs, leagues, players, or supporters.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade,” UEFA stated, adding that football belongs to no single governing institution.

The European body argued that FIFA had not provided sufficient information about the investors, their prospective influence, or the long-term governance of FFE. It also questioned whether football competitions administered by a non-profit governing body should generate returns for external shareholders.

CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation also stated that they had not been properly briefed before the proposal became public. England’s Football Association similarly explained that it had been unaware of the proposal and raised concerns about its governance, underlying principles, and decision-making process. Several other European associations had also expressed reservations or opposition.

FIFPRO Europe warned that transferring FIFA’s commercial and operational activities into a partly privately owned company could alter the incentives governing international competitions, particularly scheduling and player workloads.

Funding Offer Divides Football Bodies

Despite the criticism, FIFA’s offer may appeal to associations that depend heavily on its grants for training facilities, youth programs, travel, coaching, and national-team operations.

AP reported that participating associations could receive substantially more FIFA funding over future cycles than those remaining under the existing development program. The arrangement’s precise long-term financial conditions, however, have not been fully published by FIFA.

The proposal remains under review and has not been approved.