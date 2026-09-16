Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Most commercial border crossings between Iran and Iraq are operating despite lingering disruptions and truck delays, the secretary-general of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi told Iran’s ILNA news agency that commercial truck traffic had resumed through Shalamcheh, while the Chazabeh/Al-Sheeb crossing in Maysan province remained closed to cargo entering Iraq.

He said the Sumar crossing reopened to commercial traffic on Tuesday, with around 300 trucks passing through each day, while Mehran, Bashmaq and Khosravi remained operational despite delays and truck queues at some points.

More than 40,000 export trucks crossed through Mehran from the start of the Iranian year on March 21 through Sept. 12, making it one of the main overland trade routes between the two countries.

Sanjabi Shirazi said Al-Sheeb was currently the only major overland trade crossing still closed, urging traders to use alternative routes and avoid loading new shipments dependent solely on that crossing until its reopening is officially announced.

Iraq temporarily closed Al-Sheeb, Shalamcheh and Mandali on Sept. 12 as authorities reviewed security and administrative procedures following “breaches and violations” at several crossings.

The closures came a day after Saudi Arabia said drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West oil pipeline. Baghdad subsequently announced a phased reopening, with commercial traffic scheduled to resume at Al-Sheeb on Thursday, Sept. 17.