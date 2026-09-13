Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq began reopening three border crossings with Iran on Sunday after security, administrative and technical reviews launched following their temporary closure a day earlier, the Security Media Cell said.

The decision covers Shalamcheh, east of Basrah; Al-Sheeb, in Maysan province; and Mandali, in Diyala province. Passenger movement and commercial traffic will resume in stages over the coming days. According to the Security Media Cell, passenger entry through Al-Sheeb and Shalamcheh resumed at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Commercial traffic will resume at Shalamcheh at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, followed by Mandali at the same time on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Al-Sheeb on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The cell said authorities had reviewed operations at the crossings, identified technical and administrative requirements and updated systems and procedures in coordination with the agencies operating there.

Cross-border movement with Iran did not stop entirely during the closures. The Zurbatiya and Al-Mundhiriya crossings remained operational around the clock, according to the Border Ports Authority.

Iraqi authorities temporarily closed Shalamcheh, Al-Sheeb and Mandali on Saturday as part of security and administrative measures following what the government described as breaches and violations at the crossings.

The closures came after Saudi Arabia said drones launched from Iraqi territory had struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions.

An Iraqi investigation subsequently determined that the attacks had originated from a site in Maysan province, prompting Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to remove the commander of Maysan Operations Command and later dismiss the provincial police chief and refer security agency directors for investigation.

Baghdad also agreed on Saturday to an Iranian request to participate in the investigation into drone-launch platforms found near the Iraq-Iran border.