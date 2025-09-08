Iraq, Iran agree to boost border security

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq and Iran agreed to strengthen sustainable security and enhance cooperation at their border crossings during the fifth joint border-management meeting, chaired by Omar al-Waeli, Chief of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority.

According to a statement from the authority, the two sides endorsed 21 provisions, including commitments to intensify joint efforts against the smuggling of goods and narcotics using advanced methods, and maintain continuous intelligence-sharing.

They also agreed that Tehran would not establish any new border crossings without prior coordination with the Iraqi government. Iran also pledged not to open any new border crossings without prior approval from Baghdad.

Other measures covered technical cooperation, such as providing Iraqi crossings with electronic Iranian cargo manifests, mutual recognition of customs documents, and accelerating import and export procedures under existing regulations.

Al-Waeli emphasized that these measures represent essential steps toward improving border operations and boosting bilateral trade while ensuring sustainable security for both countries.