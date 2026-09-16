Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Committee for the Destruction of Narcotics disposed of nearly one tonne of drugs on Wednesday, along with tens of thousands of psychotropic pills and quantities of liquid substances, according to the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs.

In June, the Supreme Judicial Council reported the destruction of 239.8 kilograms of narcotics confiscated in Basra, as well as more than 1,388 tablets and 202 bottles of codeine.

Iraqi authorities seized 16.8 tonnes of illicit substances between 2023 and July 2026, while courts handed down 380 death sentences and 150 life terms and issued 190 international arrest warrants in trafficking cases. Security agencies dismantled 378 networks, including 59 operating internationally, and confiscated more than 1,977 kilograms of drugs in the first half of this year alone.

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