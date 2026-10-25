Shafaq News- Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, including an 87th-minute winner, as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, ending the Catalan side's perfect start to the La Liga season and narrowing the gap between the rivals to three points.

Madrid took the lead in the 41st minute when Gerard Martín's attempted clearance from a Yan Diomande cross struck Mbappé and deflected into the net. The visitors continued to threaten before halftime, with Mbappé striking the post in stoppage time, although the offside flag was raised.

Barcelona improved after the break and equalized in the 61st minute through Raphinha, who finished a disguised pass from Pedri past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Lunin then produced a crucial save to deny Gerard Martín's close-range header in the 65th minute, preventing Barcelona from taking the lead.

Madrid regained the advantage in the 87th minute when Mbappé finished a counterattack after Jude Bellingham released Eduardo Camavinga, who cut the ball back for the French forward to score.

The result ended Barcelona's nine-match winning start to the league season and lifted José Mourinho's side to 24 points from 10 matches, three behind Hansi Flick's Barcelona on 27.