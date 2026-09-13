Shafaq News- Barcelona/ Madrid

Barcelona remained three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga after beating Levante 4-2 on Sunday, a day after Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 4-1.

Lamine Yamal scored twice for Barcelona, while Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute with his first senior goal and Karim Adeyemi added a stoppage-time fourth.

Yamal doubled the lead in the 19th minute and converted a second-half penalty for Barcelona’s third. Levante responded through Ivan Romero and Roger Brugué before Adeyemi sealed the victory late on.

The win gave Barcelona five victories from five league matches and 15 points, three ahead of Real Madrid.

Madrid had moved level on 12 points on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Rayo at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute before Álvaro Carreras added a second three minutes later. Jude Bellingham made it 3-0 before halftime after an assist from Vinicius Junior.

Sergio Camello scored for Rayo in the 51st minute, but Mbappé completed his brace on a stoppage-time counterattack. The two goals took him to seven in six appearances across all competitions this season.

Barcelona remain the only LaLiga side with a perfect record after five matches, while Real Madrid sit second with four wins and one defeat.