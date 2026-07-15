Source: Charges against 40 senior figures in corruption probe

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Evidence and documents relating to corruption files implicating more than 40 prominent political and government figures are nearing completion, with legal proceedings to follow, a government source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The government is continuing its anti-corruption procedures, including pursuing those implicated and referring them to the judiciary, alongside efforts to recover public funds, the source said. Any person convicted will face public trial, reflecting the transparency of the process, he added.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far

Detainees held under the Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr) continue to be questioned under strict secrecy measures, with visits and outside contact banned to protect the integrity of investigations. Legal procedures for a second phase are already complete, covering corruption files in the health, oil, and electricity ministries and tracing funds, properties, and investment projects linked to officials in the United States, Europe, and Turkiye.

The Dawn Crackdown launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's direction, detaining at least 47 officials, lawmakers, and businessmen in its first 24 hours. Al-Zaidi has called on Iraqis to report corruption and directed that financial rewards be paid to informants.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained