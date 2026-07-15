Al-Nujaba Chief warns against US deals in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba*, Akram Al-Kaabi, criticized US President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his recent remarks about the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

Al-Kaabi said Soleimani and other figures of the resistance were more honorable than what he called the US president's "rotten head," describing Trump as a "fool who kills children" and his administration as "criminal and evil."

Trump described the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani as "brilliant, but evil," adding that he was unsure whether killing him and "another very bad man from Iraq" had benefited Iraq.

According to Al-Nujaba leader, the US president and his administration “will not continue living under the illusion of stealing Iraq's oil and wealth, whether through direct theft or under the cover of suspicious investments.” He added that Iraq will never be subdued in any form, warning that the “Islamic resistance will continue confronting US forces and drive them from Iraq's land and skies.”

He blamed US companies operating Iraq's electricity distribution sector since 2003 for the country's long-running power crisis, arguing that “specialists and technical experts had consistently identified them as the main cause of the problem.” He called on the Iraqi government to expel those companies and replace them with reputable and reliable firms.

Read more: 40-GW electricity gap forces Iraq to back private generators

Earlier this week, a source told Shafaq News that Iraq is expected to sign more than 18 partnership agreements with the United States in sectors including politics, the economy, industry, energy, oil, education, health, investment, and defense during Al-Zaidi's official visit to Washington.

Trump announced Iraq would unveil a major oil partnership next week alongside substantial trade deals between the two countries.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at the White House: A sustainable partnership or continued crisis management?

*Founded in 2013 by Akram Al-Kaabi after splitting from Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Al-Nujaba operates under the PMF umbrella and was designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.