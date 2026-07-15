France reaffirms support for Iraq's reforms

Shafaq News- Baghdad

France reaffirmed its support for Iraq's security, economic reform, and anti-corruption efforts during Bastille Day celebrations in Baghdad on Tuesday, as officials from both countries highlighted expanding bilateral ties.

French Ambassador Patrick Durel said Paris remained committed to supporting Iraq's development, anti-corruption campaign, and efforts to bring all weapons under state control, while expressing confidence in Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's government.

Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Bahr Al-Uloom said Iraq-France relations continued to deepen across political, economic and security sectors, praising France's role in the Global Coalition against ISIS and the NATO Mission Iraq. He also invited French companies to expand investments in Iraq's energy, transport, infrastructure, industry, and services sectors.