Erbil prepares Kurdistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan economic conference in Cyprus

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry is finalizing preparations for a trilateral international economic conference bringing together the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan, scheduled for mid-September 2026 in Cyprus.

The Cyprus conference will bring together commercial chambers, economic organizations, and senior government delegations from the three participating parties, with the stated objective of expanding investment opportunities and deepening economic integration across the region, according to the chamber's statement.